On Thursday, President Bola Tinubu approved the appointment of Kayode Are as Nigeria’s ambassador-designate to the United States (US).

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Communication and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Are, an indigene of Ogun State, is among four diplomatic nominees whose postings were announced on January 22.

According to the statement, Ayodele Oke has been appointed ambassador-designate to France, while Aminu Dalhatu, a former Nigerian ambassador to South Korea, was named High Commissioner-Designate to the United Kingdom (UK).

Also, President Tinubu appointed Usman Dakingari, a former Governor of Kebbi State, as Nigeria’s ambassador-designate to Turkey.

The appointments form part of ongoing efforts by the Tinubu administration to strengthen Nigeria’s diplomatic engagements and foreign relations across key global partners.