Tinubu Names Awakan DG Of Nigerian Tourism Development Authority

Anew Director General has been named for the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is Mr Olayiwola Nurudeen Awakan, a broadcast journalist with TV Continental (TVC), Lagos. He takes over from the former DG, Folarin Coker, who completed his eight years stint of two terms in March this year. Awakan, whose appointment is for an initial fouryear term, effective September 2, 2025, is expected to resume at his duty post later next week.

The new DG, who is a seasoned and an award winning broadcast journalist and dramatist, holds Bachelor of Arts Degree from Olabisi Onabanjo University and Masters in Mass Communication from University of Lagos. He was the former Creative Art Director at Artswax Communications; Advert Sales Executive and freelance writer. Awakan is also a script writer and an acknowledged creative performer that has over the years authored a number of creative works and performances.

Awakan is expected to bring his vast knowledge and wealth of experience in the media and creative industries to bare on his new assignment where he is expected to drive Nigerian tourism, which has been on the back foot for years to the limelight, working closely with the organsied private sector.