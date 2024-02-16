Tinubu Named AU Champion For Health

President Bola Tinubu has been appointed as the African Union (AU) Champion for Human Resources for Health and Community Health Delivery Partnership.

The new development was communicated in a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

According to him, President Tinubu was appointed against the backdrop of his ambitious, innovative, and people-focused efforts in the health sector.

Ngelale said Tinubu was appointed on the recommendation of the Committee of Heads of State and Government of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, under the leadership of the President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Excellency, Azali Assoumani.

The statement reads: “In recognition of President Tinubu’s commitment to train 120,000 frontline health workers nationwide within 16 months and to double the number of primary health facilities in communities across all local government areas of the federation from 8,800 to over 17,000 over the next three years; his doubling of health personnel enrollment capacity from accredited nursing and midwifery institutions to accommodate the new demand created by new facilities across Nigeria, and his resolve to establish a paid volunteer youth force of social accountability officers to monitor the operational functioning and financial integrity of primary health centres, the African Union has identified the Nigerian leader as the right champion for this noble and actionable continental effort.

The Commission of the African Union (Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention — Africa CDC) in a letter to Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said President Tinubu was appointed on the recommendation of the Committee of Heads of State and Government of Africa CDC, under the leadership of His Excellency, President Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union. “In his new role, the Commission subsequently invited President Tinubu to address the Ministerial Executive Leadership Programme (MELP) under the theme, ‘Impactful leadership in health: a whole government approach’, billed for Saturday, February 17, 2024, at the Africa CDC Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on the margins of the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government. “The Tinubu administration is attracting global investments in Nigeria’s health sector for the provision of cutting-edge infrastructure, equipment, and world-class manpower for improved access to quality healthcare by all Nigerians.”