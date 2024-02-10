Tinubu Must Include Biometric Data In Census Process – Ex-NPC Commissioner

Former Commissioner for National Population Commission (NPC), Prince Diran Iyantan has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to complete the census processes initiated by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Also, Iyantan said Tinubu should prioritise the inclusion of biometric data gathering in the 2024 census to ensure that everyone counted is truly accounted for through biometric tracking data systems.

The inclusion of biometric data gathering, according to him would enable the country to update its census figures periodically without having to conduct the entire exercise of national headcount all over again. He said with the press of a button, the country would be able to access the data of any citizen with biometric watertight identification

Speaking during his declaration to contest the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State, Iyantan said embracing science and technology in our census exercise is not only a matter of efficiency but also a crucial step towards the development and progress of our great nation.

Iyantan said he was committed to championing this cause and called on all stakeholders to join him in advocating for the inclusion of biometric data gathering in the 2024 census.

However, Iyantan commended the federal government, for its unwavering commitment to completing the census exercise initiated by former President Buhari. He said the exercise required significant financial resources, and its completion is essential to justify the investment made thus far.

His words “I believe President Tinubu must take the census project to a higher level by incorporating scientific methodologies into the data collection process. While the commission has already deployed state-of-the-art technology for data collection, we have not fully embraced the power of science in gathering data through biometric technology.

“During my time with the commission, there were extensive debates on the inclusion of biometric data collection. Unfortunately, due to cost management concerns, this idea was not pursued. However, I firmly believe that it was a missed opportunity.

“If we include this vital component of biometric data gathering in the NPC budget, it will not only authenticate everyone counted but also serve as a foolproof way to prevent crimes and address critical issues through proper identification and management of citizens’ data.”

The former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs said his decision to contest for the governorship election was driven by a profound love for the great state and an unwavering commitment to its progress.

Iyantan said he has closely witnessed the challenges faced by the people; from inadequate infrastructure to limited access to quality healthcare and education. He said he has seen the struggles of farmers, the aspirations of our youth, and the hopes of our women and would address them if elected as governor.

His words “My vision for Ondo State is one of inclusivity, empowerment, and sustainable development. I am committed to building a state where every citizen has equal opportunities to thrive, regardless of their background or social status. I intend to create an enabling environment that attracts investments, stimulates job creation, and ensures the prosperity of our people.

“Education will be a top priority in my administration. I firmly believe that quality education is the bedrock of any successful society. I will work tirelessly to improve the standard of education in our state, ensuring that our children receive the best possible education and are equipped with the skills needed to compete globally.

‘Agriculture will also be a key focus. Ondo State is blessed with fertile land and a favourable climate for agriculture. I will implement policies that support our farmers, providing them with modern techniques, access to finance, and markets for their produce. By doing so, we will not only ensure food security but also create employment opportunities and boost our economy.”