Tinubu Must Deploy Well-equipped, Dedicated Troops On Plateau, Says Rev Para Mallam

The Revd (Dr.) Gideon Para-Mallam is the President and CEO the Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, a Global Missions Leader, Advocate for Peace and Social Justice. He is member of the Christian leaders who organised the Peaceful March Protest over killings in Jos. In this interview with MUSA PAM, he speaks on the killings and other issues

How do Christian leaders feel over the renewed crisis in Benue and Plateau, two dominant Christian states in Middle Belt?

With the renewed attacks in Benue and Plateau states, which affect Christians mostly, Church leaders carry a heavy burden. Many Christians are not sure how to respond to the incessant attacks in a way that keeps them safe but also honours their faith. They are looking up to us to show them what to do. Because we are the shepherds who have been entrusted with the flock of Christ, the responsibility lies with us to provide the much-needed guidance and direction. So, you can imagine how we feel.

As individual people, we also grapple with the tension that comes from the terror of insecurity. We are devastated, heartbroken, and frankly, besieged. As leaders, our hearts are heavy with grief seeing our communities, our people – men, women, the elderly, even innocent children – subjected to such unrelenting, brutal violence. Most importantly, there’s deep frustration with the lack of effective protection and a growing feeling that our lives are considered expendable. We mourn, we pray, but we also feel anger at the injustice and the apparent impunity enjoyed by the perpetrators. There’s a sense among many leaders and our congregations that this is more than just conflict; it feels like a calculated persecution aimed at displacement and destruction. And who will blame Christian leaders for feeling this way?

The battle for Plateau has been on since around 2002, starting in Jos. What are the root causes of this crisis?

The situation is complex and the root causes multifaceted. Many factors intertwine to give rise to the lingering crisis in Plateau State. Historically, clashes occur between local farmers and herders as it is common across the Middle-Belt. Also, there used to be clashes sometimes from inter-ethnic tensions which are often exacerbated by political leaders who benefit from the people’s animosity. The issue of religious identity can also not be overlooked.

However, I think it is crucial to understand that what we are predominantly witnessing today, especially in the rural communities like Bassa, Bokkos, Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Mangu, is fundamentally different in character from those earlier urban clashes. While historical grievances might be exploited by troublemakers, the current wave of violence is one-side unprovoked attacks often involving heavily armed militias, identified by survivors to be of Fulani extraction. These attacks are coordinated, guerrilla-style attacks on sleeping villages. The motive appears far more sinister now – it looks like terrorism aimed at displacement, destabilization, and instilling fear for eventual territorial control.

How do you feel about the failed promises of successive governments on the crises?

Disappointed and helpless. We have heard promises upon promises from different government yet, the violence persists, often escalating after periods of calm. Security has not improved and victims have not gotten justice. It is sad that perpetrators are rarely brought to justice and vulnerable communities remain exposed. This cycle of rhetoric without effective, sustained action breeds cynicism and despair. It emboldens the attackers who see no consequence, and it leaves the victims feeling abandoned and questioning the very purpose of the state.

Do you support calls for Christians to arm themselves as a defence mechanism?

As a man of God and a peace advocate, my calling is fundamentally towards peace, reconciliation, and the sanctity of life. I cannot advocate for taking up arms or descending into vigilantism, as that path leads to anarchy and more bloodshed. However, I can advocate for self-defence because it is a constitutional right Section 33(2)(a) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I also understand the call for people to arm themselves. Desperation fuels such calls.

When people are consistently attacked in their homes, when the state security apparatus repeatedly fails to protect them or respond effectively, when they see their families slaughtered with impunity, the quest for self-preservation becomes primal. So, the real issue isn’t whether people should arm themselves or if I support such call; the real question is why do people feel they have to? My focus remains on demanding the government step up and make such measures unnecessary.

Can you give an estimate of number of lives lost in Plateau since this crisis started?

It is tragically difficult to give a figure from 2021. However, based on data we have gathered from 1st October, 2019 to 30th September, 2024; not less than 2,568 civilian lives have been lost, and this is in agreement with the Summary of Killings in Plateau State from Sept. 2019 – Oct. 2024 Based on ORFA Report.

From October 2019- September 2020, 287 people were killed, October 2020- September 2021, 671 people were killed, October 2021- September 2022 398 people were killed, while October 2022- September 2023, 603 people were killed and October 2023- September 2024 609 were killed. While the overall total from September 2019 to October 2024, total 2568 killed.

What is the solution you think is right for the people to have peace?

The path to sustainable peace requires a multi-faceted approach grounded in truth-telling and a commitment to decisive action and justice: The government, starting with the President, must acknowledge the reality: the current attacks in Plateau State is primarily terrorism, not farmer-herder clashes or communal conflict. Correct diagnosis is the first step to the right cure. The President must exercise his authority as Commander-in-Chief to deploy adequate, well-equipped, and motivated security forces with clear mandates to proactively protect vulnerable communities, respond rapidly to attacks, and pursue the perpetrators relentlessly. There must be investigation into security failures.

Impunity must end. Perpetrators must be arrested, prosecuted, and brought to justice. This includes not only the foot soldiers but also their sponsors and sympathizers. Security personnel found negligent or complicit must also be held accountable.

Establish a dedicated, intelligence-driven task force focused specifically on dismantling these terrorist networks operating in Plateau and the Middle Belt. Ensure the safe return of displaced persons to their ancestral lands and prevent illegal occupation by attackers. Provide support for rebuilding lives and communities.

While tackling the security crisis, genuine dialogue aimed at fostering understanding and peaceful coexistence among law-abiding citizens of different faiths and ethnicities must continue, led by sincere leaders. This is necessary so that criminals will not be harboured or shielded on the basis of shared religion or ethnicity. The impact of these attacks affects everyone- indigenes and non-indigenes alike. We need to be united to push the perpetrators out of us.

Do you think that the government is doing enough?

The answer is unequivocally No. While President Tinubu’s administration may have shown more initial responsiveness in statements compared to the immediate past, this has not translated into a tangible halt to the massacres or a fundamental shift in strategy. His recent statement where her called these coordinated attacks “communal clashes” does not inspire hope. Asking the State Governor to solve a problem that clearly involves heavily armed, non-state actors crossing state lines, possibly with external backing, while the Governor lacks control over the military and police, highlights a lack of seriousness or a misunderstanding of the situation’s gravity. The government cannot be said to be doing enough. The governor has been doing his best but without support from the Federal Government his efforts will be futile. We need to see proactiveness on the side of the federal government, we need to see more seriousness.

