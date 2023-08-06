Tinubu Must  Appoint God-Fearing Leaders To Address Nigeria’s Challenges – Cleric 

A Cleric who serves at the Foursquare Gospel Church, Nigeria, Rev. Babatunde Idowu has urged President Bola Tinubu to appoint God-fearing and competent people who can work with commitment towards addressing the country’s myriad of challenges.

The Cleric who is the Overseer of Wuse District of the Church in Abuja, on Sunday, said the common man on the streets wants good governance, noting that leaders at various levels must strive to give a sense of belonging to all citizens.

Idowu who spoke on the sideline, during the grand finale of the church’s 10th Convocation, noted that Christians will continue to pray and work for the unity, peace and progress of the country.

He said, ” the President need to put people who have the fear of God so that they will know exactly what to do and bring comfort and relief to the people”

While he berated the idea of lawmakers appropriating more resources to themselves at the expense of the poor masses, he called for a change of heart, both for leaders and followers.

” For the Senate and other people to be giving themselves so much at the expense of the common man, is something we need to think about. This country belongs to every one of us, and everyone must be given a sense of belonging.

” We need a changed heart, if everybody leading us in this country has a changed heart, some of these things that are hard will be softened”, Idowu noted.

He, further, stressed that the church’s annual convocation provides the Christian faithful the opportunity to uphold the nation in prayers, while also seeking personal spiritual revival.

On his part, the Chairman of the Convocation Planning Committee, Deacon Olu Olorunda, said that attendees were united in prayers for God to intervene in the affairs of Nigeria.

Olorunda noted that ” members have offered a series of prayers for Nigeria, asking God to intervene, because we believe that God can intervene in the affairs of men.

” The church will continue to pray to ensure that there is peace and abundance in the land”.