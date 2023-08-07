Tinubu must appoint God-fearing leaders to address challenges –Cleric

A cleric with the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Rev. Babatunde Idowu, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint God fearing and competent people who can work with commitment towards addressing the country’s myriad of challenges.

The cleric, who is the overseer of Wuse District of the church in Abuja, yesterday said the common man on the streets across the country wants good governance, noting that leaders at various levels must strive to give a sense of belonging to all citizens.

Idowu, who spoke on the sideline during the grand finale of the church’s 10th convocation, said Christians will continue to pray and work for the unity, peace and progress of the country.

He said: “The President need to pick people who have the fear of God, so that they will know exactly what to do and bring comfort and relief to the people.”

While he berated the idea of lawmakers appropriating more resources to themselves at the expense of the poor, he called for a change of heart, both for leaders and the followers.

“For the Senate and other people to be giving themselves so much at the expense of the common man, is something we need to think about. This country belongs to every one of us, and everyone must be given a sense of belonging,” he said.

