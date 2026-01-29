Tinubu Moves To Increase A’Court Judges To 110

President Bola Tinubu yesterday forwarded two bills to the House of Representatives seeking to increase the number of Appeal Court Judges from 70 to 110 and that of the Federal High Court from 70 to 90.

Both letters conveying the bills were read at plenary by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas. Tinubu said the bill “seeks to increase the number of Justices of the Court of Appeal from 70 to 110 and judges, with clarification of judicial structure and seniority”.

He said the proposed bill seeks to restructure provisions relating to the ranking of Justices of the Court of Appeal, including the ranking of the President of the Court and the determination of seniority among Justices.

He added that the bills further proposed the modernisation of the Court proceedings through the introduction of Virtual Court proceedings. The President said: “The bill provides for the conduct of proceedings of the Court of Appeal through electronic and audio means and the establishment of an Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre (ADRC).