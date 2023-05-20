Tinubu Moves To Appease Aggrieved South West Leaders, Stakeholders

The political camp of the President elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is said to have commenced a series of charm offensive aimed at wooing some aggrieved leaders and political stakeholders in the South West- ern part of the country. Competent sources close to the soon to be sworn in president in numerous interviews with Saturday Telegraph stated that moves being carried out by many of the foot soldiers of the former Lagos State governor are targeted at shoring up his support in his home base.

Those in the know who pleaded not to be named exclusively told our correspondents that “Tinubu has decided to take a more conciliatory approach to governance in view of some new emerging lights and trends in the nation’s body politic. “Though it was difficult to take, Asiwaju and many of us have realised the need to ensure that the most important stakeholders in the South West are carried along when he takes over.”

The source stated that the ‘emerging lights’ seems to be the realisation that Tinubu has to ensure that many important stakeholders in his home region are carried along when he takes office as the nation’s number one citizen. “The realisation I’m talking about is the manner in which politicians from other zones come to together to negotiate with unity of purpose. We realise that politicians in zones such as the North might appear divided but they operate with unity of purpose across party lines.

“We are trying to replicate that too in the South West and we will achieve that goal of carrying every valued stakeholder in Yorubaland along, so that Asiwaju won’t be left bare whenever he needs support from his people,” the source said. Those slated to be contacted by Tinubu’s men include a former President of the country, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams.

While maintaining that the emissary dispatched to the house of a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, was for reconciliation, one of the sources added “These are not just the people that we will meet; we will meet other very important Yoruba leaders who are angry with Asiwaju.”

I’m available for discussion with Tinubu – Adebanjo

When contacted, Adebanjo said the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is welcome to his house if he has any reason to visit him, adding that so far nobody has visited him on behalf of the President-elect. The elder statesman de- scribed Tinubu as a son, adding that the issues he had with the former Lagos State governor were not personal. “There have not been any overtures to me from Bola Tinubu. Tinubu is my son, he is welcomed to my house. I cannot drive him away.

Was he not our governor, I have no personal issue with him. I only disagreed with him on the principle of government, that’s all. If he wants to see me I would see him, I have only been replying to him according to the statements he makes,” he said. Meanwhile, replying to enquiries from one of our correspondents, Adams in a telephone interview stated that he could not confirm or deny whether such moves have been made to him. “I can’t say anything for now,” he said.