President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday forwarded two bills to the House of Representatives seeking to increase the number of Appeal Court Judges from 70 to 110 and that of the Federal High Court from 70 to 90.

Both letters conveying the bills were read at plenary by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

The president said the bill “Seeks to increase the number of Justices of the Court of Appeal from 70 to 110 and judges, with clarification of judicial structure and seniority.”

He said the proposed bill seeks to restructure provisions relating to the ranking of Justices of the Court of Appeal, including the ranking of the President of the Court and the determination of seniority among Justices.

He added that the bills further proposed the modernisation of the Court proceedings through the introduction of Virtual Court proceedings.

“The bill provides for the conduct of proceedings of the Court of Appeal through electronic and audio means and the establishment of an Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre (ADRC).

“The Court of Appeal bill seeks to establish an Alternative District Resolution Centre within the Court of Appeal, where appellate matters may be referred for settlement.”

The bill further sought to improve professional efficiency and legal certainty in appellate practices, adding, “This is in alignment with contemporary legal and institutional standards”, the letter read.

On the Federal High Court, President Tinubu noted that section 1(2) of the Federal High Court Act Cap. F12 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 originally provided for a maximum of 50 judges and was increased to 70 in 2005.

He said that the proposed amendments were to strengthen the institutional capacity, efficiency, and effectiveness of the Court of Appeal.

“It is noted that the Court now bears a substantial and expanding responsibility for the prosecution of terrorism-related offences, transnational organised crimes and other matters touching directly on national security.

“The House is invited to note that a proposed increase of the Federal High Court Judges from 70 to 90 will significantly improve the judge-to-ratio, enhance the speed and quality of adjudication.

“It will allow for greater judicial specialisation in technically demanding areas such as: terrorism, financial crimes, taxation, intellectual property and maritime law.

“In view of the foregoing, I hereby present the Federal High Court (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and trust that the House will consider the passage of the bill expeditiously.”