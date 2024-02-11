Tinubu Mourns Wigwe, Others Helicopter Crash Victims

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mourned the passing of the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Holdings PLC, Herbert Wigwe alongside members of his family.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Wigwe died alongside his wife, son and the former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Mr Abimbola Ogunbanjo in a chopper crash in the United States on Friday, February 9.

In reaction to the development in a statement issued on Sunday by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu said he received with shock and deep distress the news of the passing of Mr Wigwe, and Mr Abimbola Ogunbanjo, a former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

According to him, “President Tinubu describes their passing as “an overwhelming tragedy that is shocking beyond comprehension.”

“The President condoles with the Wigwe and Ogunbanjo families, the business community, and all those impacted by this harrowing incident.

READ ALSO:

“President Tinubu prays for the peaceful repose of the departed and asks God Almighty to comfort the multitude of Nigerians who are grieving and the families of the deceased at this deeply agonizing moment.”

Wigwe, his wife, son were part of the six crew members onboard the ill-fated aircraft.

Their sudden death led to an outpouring of grief shocks and tributes from many Nigerians.

The chopper, identified as a Eurocopter EC 130, was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed last Friday night near Nipton, between Nevada and California.

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) which confirmed the incident in a statement, said that all onboard are dead.