Tinubu Mourns Victims Of Karu Tanker Explosion

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow following the tragic tanker explosion in Karu, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja which claimed multiple lives and destroyed several properties.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the tragic incident happened when a petrol-laden tanker exploded on Karu Bridge, along the Abuja-Nyanya-Keffi road, engulfing no fewer than 30 vehicles.

Expressing sadness over the tragic incident, President Tinubu has ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion.

The President, however, declared that priority medical care be provided to the injured while security and road safety agencies intensify efforts to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

In a statement released on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, describing the explosion as a devastating loss.

He extended his sympathies to those who lost loved ones, particularly as the disaster struck during peak traffic hours, exacerbating its impact.

Additionally, Tinubu directed security and road safety agencies to intensify traffic monitoring at Abuja’s entry and exit points to prevent future occurrences of such accidents.

As investigations begin to ascertain the cause of the explosion, the President prayed for the repose of the souls lost and sought divine comfort for their grieving families.

