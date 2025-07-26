Tinubu Mourns Usigbe, Says He Strengthened Democracy

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Dr. Leon Usigbe, a veteran journalist with The Tribune Newspapers and a respected member of the State House Press Corps.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described Usigbe as a consummate professional whose commitment to truth, balance, and ethical journalism earned him widespread respect among colleagues, public officials, and readers across the country.

President Tinubu noted that Usigbe’s insightful reportage and calm disposition played a significant role in strengthening democratic governance and keeping the public informed about the activities of the Presidency and the government.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues at The Tribune, and the entire State House Press Corps. May Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and comfort all who mourn this great loss,” the President said.