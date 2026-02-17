Tinubu Mourns US Rights Leader, Jesse Jackson

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday mourned the passing of American civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson, who died on Tuesday, February 17.

New Telegraph gathered that Jesse Jackson, the most influential American Black voice, died peacefully at the age of 84.

Paying tribute to the American icon, President Tinubu, who joined the citizens of the United States (US) and the rest of the world in mourning, acknowledged Jackson’s influence in American political life, crediting him with helping to reshape the country’s social and democratic landscape.

According to the President, Jackson’s decades-long role in the struggle for racial justice, with his close association with Martin Luther King Jr. and the broader civil rights movement.

Reflecting on Jackson’s presidential bids, Tinubu described them as historic milestones that challenged racial barriers in American politics.

“Reverend Jackson was a servant-leader who captured the global imagination as a young activist, alongside Martin Luther King Jr., fighting for the dignity of black people, the oppressed, and the voiceless.

“If Barack Obama became the first Black American president, it was because Reverend Jackson and his fellow activists did not relent in their march for justice.

“When Barack Obama broke the glass ceiling as the first Black President in America, it was Reverend Jackson who first inflicted the cracks on the ceiling in 1984 and again in 1988 when he offered himself as a Democratic Party presidential contender.

