Tinubu Mourns, Sympathises With Dead Soldier’s Families In Niger State

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the death of troops killed by bandits in an ambush in the Shiroro area of Niger State. The President in a statement he personally signed said the incidents brought him immense sadness.

He said: “The tragic loss of our gallant officers and soldiers in a helicopter crash at Chukuba Village near Shiroro, Niger State, yesterday, brought immense sadness to me. “These officers and men were answering the call of duty while on an evacuation mission.

In their dedicated service to our beloved country, they paid the ultimate price. “While we mourn their untimely departure, we will forever remember them, not just as servicemen, but as national heroes who gave their all for the peace and security of our country.

“They will always be remembered as courageous men who did not consider the perils and dangers of their national duty as paramount to their sacred mandate of ensuring that their fellow countrymen and women can live in peace.”