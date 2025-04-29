Tinubu Mourns Shariah Council Leader, Hadiyyatullah

Share

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Hadiyyatullah Iwo, President of the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria.

Sheikh Hadiyyatullah, who was also the founder and director of the Sheikh Ibn Baz Shariah College of Nigeria in Iwo, Osun State, passed away on Monday at the age of 81.

His remains will be buried on Tuesday at the college after Janazah prayers.

President Tinubu described the late cleric as a highly respected Islamic scholar who dedicated his life to the service of Islam and humanity.

“As President of the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria, he provided uncommon leadership and direction to the Council. As a cleric, he lived by the way of Allah and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). As a human being, he lived an impactful life, touching many lives through his Shariah College,” Tinubu stated.

The President recalled the vital support the Shariah Council, under Sheikh Hadiyyatullah’s leadership, gave him during the 2023 electioneering, noting that the council stood for truth and justice while rejecting lies and propaganda.

He extended his condolences to Sheikh Hadiyyatullah’s family, the people of Iwoland, and the wider Islamic Ummah in Nigeria, especially the leadership of the Supreme Council for Shariah.

President Tinubu noted that Muslims across Nigeria would deeply miss the late Sheikh’s humility, profound knowledge, and unwavering devotion to Islam.

He urged the Shariah Council to continue promoting the values of justice, religious tolerance, unity, peace, and harmony that Sheikh Hadiyyatullah championed throughout his life.

The President prayed for Allah (SWT) to forgive the late Sheikh, have mercy upon him, and grant him the highest place in Jannatul Firdaus.

He also prayed for strength and comfort for all those left behind during this difficult time.

Share