Tinubu Mourns, Says Late Monarch Served His People Remarkably

President Bola Tinubu Has Reacted to The Passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Moshood Olalekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, Saying the Departed Monarch Served His People in Ibadanland, Oyo and Nigeria remarkably. According to a release by the President’s Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Ajuri Ngrlale, Tinubu mourned Olubadan, yet celebrated his remarkable life of service to his people, the state, and the nation.

“His Imperial Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadan land, was an exceptional king who used his ancestral stool in the service of humanity. He was compassionate, courageous, and an unrelenting advocate of the pristine ideals of peace, honesty, and unity.

His wise counsel will be sorely missed at this time in the life of our country,” the President said. He urged all who are in mourning to find solace in the immortal legacies of the Olubadan, stating that the Olubadan lives eternally in his good deeds and in the memories of everyone touched by the majesty of his essence. The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and com- fort for those mourning this sad loss.