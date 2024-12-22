Tinubu Mourns Retired S’Court Judge, Argungu

Share

President Bola Tinubu has joined other eminent Nigerians to mourn the passing of the retired Supreme Court Justice, Uthman Argungu, describing his death as a profound personal and national loss.

Justice Argungu, who died at the age of 90, was laid to rest on Sunday, December 22 in his hometown of Argungu, Kebbi State, following Islamic rites

In a heartfelt tribute issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy detailed Justice Argungu’s illustrious career, beginning with his early years as a teacher in the old Sokoto Province.

President Tinubu remembered the late elder statesman as a distinguished jurist whose contributions to the judiciary and the legal profession remain invaluable.

In honour of his enduring contributions, Tinubu offered prayers for the repose of his soul and extended heartfelt condolences to his family, the government, and the people of Kebbi State

“This was followed by an illustrious legal career that began with his call to the bar in 1965 and culminated in his elevation to the Supreme Court bench in 1993.

“A respected legal luminary and cherished associate of the President, Justice Argungu leaves behind a legacy of unwavering dedication to the service of his nation.

“Justice Argungu lived a life devoted to humanity and the service of his country with unmatched integrity and commitment.

“This is indeed a moment of grief, but we take solace in the remarkable life and legacy he left behind,” Tinubu added.

