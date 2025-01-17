Tinubu Mourns Reps Deputy Chief Whip, Onanuga

Share

On Friday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed sorrow over the passing of Rt. Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives and representative of the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Hon. Onanuga, a distinguished lawmaker and role model for women in politics, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, after a brief illness.

She served as the Chairperson of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development during the 9th Assembly and continued her exceptional service as Deputy Chief Whip in the current 10th Assembly.

In a heartfelt statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described Onanuga as a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly to uplift her constituency and contribute to the progress of Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

“She never stopped serving her constituency, and her passion for building a better Nigeria will remain unforgettable in the hearts of those who came in direct contact with her.

“She was a role model for women in politics, demonstrating that with hard work, integrity, and dedication to just causes, women can be effective leaders,” the President stated.

On behalf of the Federal Government, President Tinubu extended his condolences to the Onanuga family, her loved ones, the government and people of Ogun State, and her constituents.

He prayed for divine comfort for those mourning her loss and eternal rest for her soul.

Onanuga’s demise is a monumental loss not only to her immediate community but also to the nation, as she leaves behind a legacy of service, leadership, and advocacy for women’s empowerment in politics.

Share

Please follow and like us: