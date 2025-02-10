Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Sheikh Modibbo Ibrahim Daware, a highly respected Islamic scholar and leader of the Tijjaniyya sect in Adamawa State.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described Sheikh Daware’s death as a painful loss not just to his family and community, but to the entire nation.

The President highlighted the cleric’s humility, piety, and dedication to Islamic scholarship, noting that he spent his lifetime imparting knowledge, guiding followers, and shaping the moral fabric of society.

Extending his condolences to the Adamawa State Government, the late cleric’s family, and his followers, President Tinubu prayed for God’s mercy and eternal peace upon Sheikh Daware.

He also acknowledged the lasting legacy the scholar left behind, emphasizing the impact of faith, knowledge, and selfless service to humanity.

Sheikh Daware was widely revered in Nigeria’s Islamic community for his teachings and leadership within the Tijjaniyya sect, playing a pivotal role in religious and moral guidance.

