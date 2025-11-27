Tinubu Mourns Renowned Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sadness over the passing of Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, a revered Islamic cleric who died on Thursday in Bauchi.

The President described the late leader of the Tijjaniyya Muslim Brotherhood as a moral compass who devoted his life to teaching, preaching, and guiding the faithful.

Tinubu said Sheikh Bauchi’s death was a monumental loss not only to his family and numerous followers but to the entire nation. He recalled the blessings and moral support he received from the esteemed scholar during the build-up to the 2023 general election.

“Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi was a teacher, a father, and a voice of moderation and reason. As both a preacher and a notable exegete of the Holy Quran, he was an advocate of peace and piety. His death has created a huge void,” the President said in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

President Tinubu extended his condolences to the late cleric’s followers across Nigeria and beyond, describing the loss as irreparable.

He urged them to honour Sheikh Bauchi’s legacy by upholding his teachings on peaceful coexistence, deepening their relationship with God, and showing kindness to humanity.