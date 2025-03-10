Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, students, and mentees of the distinguished legal scholar, Professor Kharisu Sufiyanu Chukkol, who passed away in Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that the renowned cleric died on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the age of 79.

While mourning the cleric, President Tinubu recalls Prof Chukkol’s contributions to producing generations of lawyers.

Among Prof Chukkol’s former students are serving justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and various courts, senior lawyers, and the incumbent National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Tinubu highlighted the late professor’s enduring legacy in legal scholarship and practice, particularly his seminal 1988 work, “Law of Crimes in Nigeria,” which remains a cornerstone reference for legal practitioners and scholars.

The President urged the family, students, and all touched by Professor Chukkol’s life to find solace in his remarkable achievements and the enduring impact of his work. Tinubu prayed for Allah’s mercy and eternal peace for the departed professor’s soul.

A native of Mayo Belwa in Adamawa State, Professor Chukkol dedicated his professional life to teaching and advancing law at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria. He specialised in criminal law. He held various positions at ABU, including Dean of the Faculty of Law and Director of the Institute of Administration.

Professor Chukkol’s legacy also lives on through his children, including Mr Abdulkarim Chukkol, the immediate past Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

