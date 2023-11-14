Tinubu Mourns Popular Actor, Samanja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his condolences to the family of the late retired soldier, broadcaster, and iconic actor, Usman Baba Pategi (Samanja), who passed away at the age of 84.

Tinubu, in a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, described the death of the popular thespian as a ‘painful loss.’

According to him, the late actor has contributed to the country through the various vocations he pursued in his lifetime

He added that the late Pategi chose to obey the call to national duty when the country needed his service. His television show, Samanja, was must-watch entertainment for decades,” Tinubu said.

“Through the show, he taught young citizens national values and respect for our service people. He was a patriot who left behind several indelible impressions.”

The President also encouraged the Pategi family, the people and governments of Niger and Kaduna states, the Pategi Emirate Council, and members of the Nigerian entertainment industry, to take comfort in the worthy legacy of the deceased.

Samanja was survived by two wives and fourteen children.