September 1, 2025
Tinubu Mourns Pioneer FCTA HoS, Adayilo

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on the passing of Mrs. Grace Adayilo, the pioneer Head of Service of the Federal Capital Administration (FCTA).

The President also extended his sympathies to the children, family, and loved ones of the late Adayilo and the FCTA’s management and staff.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Adayilo passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 1, 2025.

A dedicated public servant, she previously served as Education Secretary of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC). Wike appointed her as the first FCT Head of Service, following the President’s approval of a new civil service structure for the FCT.

Tinubu prayed for the peaceful repose of Adayilo’s soul and wished her family, friends, and colleagues the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

