Tinubu Mourns Pioneer Bishop Of Nsukka Catholic Diocese, Okobo

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Bishop Francis Emmanuel Okobo, the pioneer Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, who died at the age of 88.

Ordained as a priest in 1966 at the age of 29, Bishop Okobo dedicated 54 years to priestly service. Following his Episcopal Ordination in 1991, he led the Nsukka Diocese for 34 years as its first bishop.

“As the pioneer Catholic Bishop of the Nsukka Diocese, Bishop Okobo provided uncommon leadership and direction to the Catholic faithful, leading to the Church’s exponential growth in the Diocese,” Tinubu said.

“As a priest and worker in God’s vineyard, he lived an exemplary and impactful life, building the Church and guiding countless souls with love and wisdom,” the President added.

Tinubu commiserated with Bishop Okobo’s family, the Catholic community in Nsukka, and the people and government of Enugu State over the loss of the revered clergyman, praying for the peaceful repose of his soul.