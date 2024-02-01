Tinubu Mourns Passing Of Shettima’s Stepmother

Following the passing of Vice President Kashim Shettima’s stepmother, Hajja Hauwa Ajja Kormi, who passed unto glory on Thursday in Maiduguri, Borno State, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condoled with his Vice.

New Telegraph gathered stepchildren and several grandkids, the late Hajj Hauwa passed away following a long battle with protracted illness.

President Tinubu in a statement issued by his Special Advisor on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale sent his Vice President words of encouragement in the trying time.

President Tinubu’s National Security Advisor (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, led a team of the federal government to the funeral, which took place at the deceased’s home in Shehuri North.

After the funeral prayers, Ribadu spoke and offered prayers for the deceased as well as President Tinubu’s condolences.

“We are here on behalf of the President to condole with our brother and leader, His Excellency, the Vice-President over this loss.

“The President is not in the country, but he directed that we should come and extend his own condolence and that of the government and the people of Nigeria over this loss. It is a collective mourning, and we join the family in prayers for her soul,” the NSA said.