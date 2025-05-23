Tinubu Mourns Passing Of NELFUND MD’s Mother

Share

President Bola Tinubu has extended his deepest condolences to Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, Managing Director of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), following the passing of his mother, Mrs. Feyemi Adebisi Sawyerr.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described the late Mrs. Sawyerr, who is being laid to rest on Friday, as a consummate health professional whose life was marked by service, compassion, and grace.

“Mrs. Sawyerr dedicated her life to the service of others, both in Nigeria and abroad, as a professional nurse and midwife,” the President stated.

“Her commitment to the health and well-being of her fellow citizens was unwavering, and her legacy in healthcare will long be remembered.”

President Tinubu highlighted Mrs. Sawyerr’s exemplary career, which began at Massey Hospital in Lagos and extended to a distinguished period of service in the United Kingdom, before she returned home to contribute further to Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

He commended her significant role at the Family Planning Council of Nigeria, where she championed maternal health and family planning initiatives.

“In her professional and personal life, Matron Adebisi Sawyerr embodied excellence, dedication, and humanity. She was a jewel to her family and a blessing to the many lives she touched,” President Tinubu remarked.

The President also noted the late Mrs. Sawyerr’s grace in her later years, surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren, and prayed for the repose of her soul.

“May God Almighty grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed and comfort all who mourn her passing,” the statement concluded.

