Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, following the death of his mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the matriarch of the Namadi family passed away on Wednesday, December 25, and was laid to rest the same day in Kafin Hausa, Jigawa State, in accordance with Islamic rites.

In a statement released on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu paid tribute to Hajiya Maryam.

READ ALSO:

He described her as a pillar of the community whose life was defined by service and compassion.

“Hajiya Maryam’s life was marked by service to her community, and I encourage her family to immortalise her by continuing her philanthropic undertakings, ensuring that her legacy endures,” Tinubu said.

The President lauded her commitment to community development and urged the Namadi family to sustain her legacy through charitable initiatives.

He emphasized that the family should draw strength from the exemplary life and good name she left behind.

Governor Namadi and his family have received an outpouring of support and condolences from across the nation as they honour the memory of their beloved matriarch.

Share

Please follow and like us: