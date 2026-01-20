Tinubu Mourns Olorun Imam, Saliu

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the passing of Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Saliu, a revered Islamic scholar and Chief Imam of Ilorin, who died at the age of 75.

The President extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Imam, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim SuluGambari, the Ilorin Emirate Council, and the Muslim Ummah in Kwara State over this profound loss.

He said: “Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Saliu was a devoted servant of Allah, a bridge-builder, and a voice of moderation whose wisdom, humility, and commitment to unity endeared him to people of all backgrounds.

“The Muslim Umma will never forget the Sheikh’s invaluable contributions to religious harmony, community development, and the nurturing of future generations through learning and exemplary leadership.”