Tinubu Mourns Oba Of Badagry, Says Monarch Provided Visionary, Purposeful Leadership

President Bola Tinubu has extended condolences to the Government and people of Lagos State over the passing of Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I, the Oba of Badagry, Babatunde Akran, on Monday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Oba Babatunde passed away at 89.

The President commiserated with the Lagos State Traditional Council, of which the late Oba Babatunde was the Permanent Vice Chairman, the Badagry Council of Chiefs, sons and daughters of the historic and revered kingdom.

According to a press release issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu affirmed that the traditional ruler provided visionary and purposeful leadership over his domain for more than 40 years, leaving a track record of harmony, tolerance, unity and prosperity among his people.

The President noted the efforts of the late monarch in protecting, preserving and projecting the historical significance of Badagry Kingdom, a former slave harbour and route, and the rich cultural heritage that continued to attract global attention.

Tinubu acknowledged the wisdom of the late traditional ruler and his council in maintaining a balance between modernity and tradition, managing multicultural interests, and ensuring the sanctity of various cultural icons for posterity.

The President urged an appreciation of the legacy of Oba Babatunde, who worked as a teacher for many years before venturing into journalism, where he made an impact while holding positions at West African Pilot, Post Group of Newspapers, Daily Sketch, and New Nigeria.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed traditional ruler and comfort for his family.