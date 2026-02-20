Tinubu Mourns Naval Operations Chief, Katagum

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the passing of the Chief of Naval Operations of the Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Musa Katagum, who died on Thursday, after a protracted illness.

President Tinubu, in a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, condoled with the family of the deceased, as well as officers and men of the Nigerian Navy and the leadership of the Armed Forces.

The President commended the late Rear Admiral, describing his valour, leadership, and commitment to mentoring younger officers.

Tinubu also prayed for the repose of his soul and comfort for his family and colleagues during the period of mourning

“President Tinubu condoled with his family, officers and men of the Nigerian Navy, and the leadership of the Armed Forces over the loss.

“The President described Rear Admiral Katagum’s passing as a blow to the military and the country, given his vast experience and invaluable contributions to the Nigerian Navy and the Armed Forces as a whole,” the statement read.

New Telegraph recalls that the late senior officer served in several key positions, including Director of Presidential Communication, Command and Control Centre (PC4), and Chief of Intelligence of the Nigerian Navy. He was appointed Chief of Naval Operations in November 2025.