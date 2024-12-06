Share

President Bola Tinubu on Friday expressed profound grief over the passing of Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello, a highly respected Islamic scholar and preacher, who died at the age of 84.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described Bello’s death as a significant loss to the Muslim Ummah and the nation at large.

READ ALSO

The President applauded Bello for his honourable advocacy for charity and peace, emphasizing his frequent counsel to leaders on the importance of trust, honesty, and fairness in governance.

He also praised the cleric’s devotion to serving Allah and humanity, noting his exceptional knowledge of the Holy Quran and wisdom in guiding many toward peace and understanding.

Tinubu prayed for Allah to grant the cleric eternal rest and comfort his family, urging Nigerians to emulate the late scholar’s virtues.

Share

Please follow and like us: