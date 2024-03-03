Tinubu Mourns Mr Ibu, Sisi Quadri

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his deep sorrow over the recent passing of two of Nollywood’s most celebrated comic actors, John Okafor, widely known as Mr Ibu, and Quadri Oyebamiji, better known as Sisi Quadri.

The entertainment industry was shaken last week by the demise of these veteran actors, leaving fans and colleagues to mourn their loss.

Sisi Quadri, a celebrated actor in the Yoruba movie industry passed away just days after celebrating his 44th birthday on December 25, 2023.

His death was publicly announced by colleagues in the Yoruba movie industry, marking a significant loss to the creative community.

The following day, the entertainment world was further saddened by the news of Mr Ibu’s death who was a beloved comedic actor whose performances delighted audiences across Nigeria and beyond.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu extended his sympathies to the families of the deceased actors.

The president recognized their immense contributions to the film industry, stating, the president condoles with the families of these gifted thespians who brought joy and relief to millions of Nigerians by the exercise of their geniuses.”

The statement reads, “The President also commiserates with the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), and the entire creative community, assuring them of his support, thoughts, and prayers in this time of grief.

“President Tinubu prays for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed and comfort for all those in mourning.”