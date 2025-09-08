President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Leila Fowler, renowned lawyer, educationist, and founder of the Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls in Lagos.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, titled “President Tinubu mourns Mrs. Leila Fowler, icon of education and service,” the President described Fowler’s death as a massive loss to her family, the education sector, and the nation at large.

Fowler, who held the traditional title Yeye Mofin of Lagos, passed away at the age of 92.

She was also the mother of Babatunde Fowler, former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Tinubu praised her as a visionary and trailblazer in education, noting that her establishment of Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls laid the foundation for academic excellence, nurturing and empowering generations of young women.

“Through establishing the Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls, the late Mrs. Fowler laid the foundation for academic excellence, nurturing generations of young women and empowering them to reach their fullest potential.

Her legacy lives on in the thousands of lives she transformed. The nation is grateful for her remarkable impact. She will be fondly engraved in our minds,” the President said.

The President extended condolences to the Fowler family, her associates, the management and students of Vivian Fowler Memorial College, and the people of Lagos State.

He prayed for eternal rest for her soul and comfort for all who mourn her passing.