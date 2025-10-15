Tinubu Mourns Late Kenyan Leader Raila Odinga

President Bola Tinubu has extended condolences to the government and people of Kenya over the passing of former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, describing him as a towering statesman and champion of democracy in Africa.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu praised Odinga’s lifelong dedication to justice, national unity, and good governance, noting that his contributions left an indelible mark on Kenya and the African continent.

“Mr. Odinga was a towering figure in African politics, whose lifelong commitment to democracy, justice, and national unity left an indelible mark on Kenya and across Africa,” Tinubu said.

He lauded the late Kenyan leader’s courage, resilience, and belief in the people’s power, describing him as an enduring symbol of reform and progress.

“His courage in the face of adversity, his resilience in pursuing electoral reforms, and his unwavering belief in the people’s power will remain sources of inspiration for generations to come,” the statement added.

Tinubu further noted that Odinga’s life embodied the spirit of Pan-Africanism, emphasizing his role as a freedom fighter and advocate for inclusive governance and regional cooperation.

The President expressed Nigeria’s solidarity with Kenyan President William Ruto and the Kenyan people during their period of mourning.

“We mourn with Kenya in this moment of national grief and stand in solidarity with you, President William Ruto, as you lead your nation through this painful chapter. May the memory of Raila Odinga continue to guide Kenya towards peace, unity, and progress,” Tinubu said.