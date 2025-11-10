Tinubu Mourns Late Justice Mukhtar Dodo

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sorrow over the death of Justice Mukhtar Muhammad Dodo (rtd), who passed away on Sunday at the age of 70.

In a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu described the late jurist as “an upright judicial officer, a patriotic Nigerian, and a fearless jurist who devoted his life to strengthening Nigeria’s judicial system.”

Justice Dodo, who hailed from Katsina State, had a distinguished career in the judiciary, serving as Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria before becoming a High Court judge of the Federal Capital Territory.

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the late Justice’s soul and asked Almighty Allah to grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

He also extended condolences to the government and people of Katsina State and to the Dodo family.