Tinubu Mourns Lagos Business Titan, Adekunle Ojora

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the government and people of Lagos State over the passing of Otunba (Dr) Adekunle Ojora, a renowned industrialist, business tycoon, and community leader, who passed on at 93.

The President commiserated with the immediate family members, the Ojora and Adele royal families of Lagos, and business associates of the departed business titan.

Tinubu highlighted the late Ojora’s life, marked by humility, perseverance, hard work, tenacity, and generosity, which greatly helped his career in the public and private sectors.

Ojora began his career as a journalist before venturing into public service and business, where he remained a towering figure and an active boardroom player over the years. The President noted Ojora’s significant contributions to both the private and public sectors, particularly his role in advising governments— national and subnational—on best practices for safeguarding the future of institutions.

He said Ojora’s death was a significant loss to the country, the private and public sectors, and traditional institutions. The President prayed for the repose of Otunba Ojora’s soul and comfort for his family. Otunba Ojora trained as a journalist at the prestigious Regent Polytechnic, London.

He became an assistant editor with the BBC in London in the early 1950s before returning home to join the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation as a reporter.

The late business tycoon and entrepreneur joined the United African Company of Nigeria (UAC) as the Public Relations Manager, rising to become an Executive Director of the conglomerate in 1962, one of the youngest corporate executives of his time.