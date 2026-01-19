Tinubu Mourns Kano Business Leader, Abdulaziz, Condemns Murder Of Woman, Six Children

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the death of renowned Kano businessman and community leader, Bature Abdulaziz, describing his passing as a loss to Kano State and Nigeria’s business community.

Abdulaziz, who died over the weekend in Kano, was the National President of the Harmonised Traders Association of Nigeria and played a prominent role in several commerce-related unions across the country.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu noted that the late business leader’s influence extended beyond Kano, impacting trade and commerce in many parts of Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

The President also acknowledged the support he received from Dr Abdulaziz during the 2023 presidential campaigns, praising his unwavering advocacy for national unity and patriotism through the Patriotic Elders Network for Peace (PENP), which he founded.

Tinubu condoled with the Kano business community, the people of the state, and the Kano State Government over the loss.

Meanwhile, the President also condemned the gruesome murder of a housewife, Fatima Abubakar, and her six children in the Chiranci community of Kano State, describing the act as barbaric and deeply tragic.

He commended the Nigeria Police for the swift arrest of the principal suspects and directed that investigations be thorough, with diligent prosecution of those responsible.

Tinubu extended his condolences to the bereaved family and reassured Nigerians of his administration’s commitment to justice and the protection of lives.