Tinubu Mourns Ghana Ministers Killed In Helicopter Crash

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Ghana’s Defence Minister, Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, and six others.

In a heartfelt condolence message on Wednesday, Tinubu extended his sympathies to his Ghanaian counterpart, President John Mahama, the government, and the people of Ghana, describing the incident as a national tragedy and a painful loss to the West African subregion.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to my brother, President John Mahama, the government, and the people of Ghana on the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, and six others,” Tinubu said.

READ ALSO:

The Nigerian president described the deceased as patriots who died in the line of duty, serving their country with honour and courage.

“This is a deeply painful moment for our Ghanaian brothers and sisters. These men died in the line of duty, serving their nation with honour and courage.”

President Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to regional solidarity, assuring the people of Ghana that Nigeria stands with them during this period of mourning.

“Nigeria stands in full solidarity with Ghana during this time of mourning. May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace, and may their families and the nation find strength and comfort in their sacrifice.”

The crash occurred on Wednesday morning when a military helicopter carrying the two ministers, three crew members, and three others went off radar shortly after taking off from Accra en route to Obuasi. Authorities have confirmed that there were no survivors.

The Ghanaian government has since ordered all flags flown at half-staff, and President Mahama has suspended all official engagements as the nation mourns the loss of its top government officials.