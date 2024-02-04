Tinubu Mourns Ex-Yobe Gov, Bukar Abba Ibrahim

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of the former Governor of Yobe State and Senator representing Yobe East Senatorial District, Bukar Abba Ibrahim.

President Tinubu in a statement issued by his Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngalale, on Sunday, extended his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the late Senator, government and people of Yobe State.

Tinubu said, ”Former Governor Ibrahim was a personal friend and a consummate leader who served the people of Yobe with dedication during his extensive political career.

READ ALSO:

”As a senator for 12 years, his wealth of experience was a guiding force in the National Assembly. Generations to come will remember him for always placing the progress and welfare of the people at the heart of his service.”

President Tinubu prayed that Almighty God grant the departed statesman eternal rest.