Tinubu Mourns Ex-Supreme Court Justice, Ogwuegbu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep condolences to the family of Justice Emmanuel Obioma Ogwuegbu, former Supreme Court Justice, who passed away recently.

In his heartfelt message, President Tinubu extended his sympathies to the Nigerian judiciary and members of the legal profession across the country, who mourn the loss of this distinguished jurist.

Justice Ogwuegbu who was born in 1933 in Amainyi, Ihitte-Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State died at the age of 91.

He dedicated over 50 years of his life to the legal profession, ultimately serving as a Justice of Nigeria’s Supreme Court.

Ogwuegbu, President of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies played a pivotal role in mentoring generations of judges and lawyers.

Following Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, Justice Ogwuegbu was appointed to lead the Judicial Commission of Inquiry that examined human rights abuses under the military regime.

His judgments on critical issues, including federalism, university autonomy, constitutional rights, banking regulations, and monetary policies, remain reference points in Nigerian law.

President Tinubu praised Justice Ogwuegbu’s contributions to upholding justice, integrity, and the rule of law.

He noted that the late justice’s dedication and landmark decisions have left an enduring impact on the legal system in Nigeria.

The President offered prayers for the Ogwuegbu family, asking for divine comfort and strength during this difficult time.

Justice Ogwuegbu’s legacy of discipline, excellence, and unwavering commitment to justice will be remembered and revered for years to come.

