Tinubu Mourns Ex-Plateau Administrator, Mana

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the family, friends, and associates of Col Mohammed Mana (rtd), a former military administrator of Plateau State and onetime senator, who passed away in the early hours of Saturday in Abuja.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, represented Adamawa North Senatorial District in the Senate between 2007 and 2011.

President Tinubu described Mana as a distinguished patriot and officer gentleman who gave much to his fatherland in and out of uniform.

The President lauded Mana’s commitments to the common good and a better society, saying his counsel and leadership would be sorely missed.

The President commiserated with the people and government of Adamawa State and members of the APC family in Adamawa, who benefited from Mana’s wisdom. Late Mana was chairman of the party’s Reconciliation Committee until his death.