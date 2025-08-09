Tinubu Mourns Ex-PDP Chairman, Ogbeh

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the government and people of Benue State on the passing of Chief Audu Ogbeh, the former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

President Tinubu also commiserated with the late statesman’s family, friends and associates in a statement issued on Saturday, August 9.

Ogbeh, who was 78 years old, served Nigeria in several administrations, including as Minister of Communications in the Second Republic and later as Minister of Agriculture under President Muhammadu Buhari.

He acknowledged Ogbeh’s intellectual contributions to policy formulation and his articulation of practical solutions to complex national challenges.

The President believed Ogbeh, who joined politics in the 70s as a legislator, was a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Chief Audu Ogbeh was a patriot whose wisdom, dedication, and pursuit of progress left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s political landscape. He was always ready with facts and figures to support his propositions.

“The nation will sorely miss his insightful perspectives and wealth of experience”, President Tinubu says.

The President prayed that the Almighty God would receive the departed’s soul and comfort his family.