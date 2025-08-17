Tinubu Mourns Ex-NPN Chieftain, Isyaku Ibrahim

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sorrow over the passing of elder statesman, businessman, politician, and sports promoter, Alhaji Isyaku Ibrahim, who died on Saturday at the age of 88 in Abuja.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described the late Ibrahim as a remarkable Nigerian whose contributions spanned politics, business, and community development.

Born in Wamba, Nasarawa State, Alhaji Isyaku Ibrahim rose to prominence as an influential chieftain of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN) during the Second Republic.

In 1998, during Nigeria’s transition to civil rule, he joined other notable politicians to form the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), where he played a key role in shaping the political landscape.

Beyond politics, Ibrahim was a respected businessman and philanthropist, whose investments impacted various sectors.

He also left a legacy in Nigerian sports as the founder of the Mighty Jets Football Club of Jos, a team that flourished for decades and inspired many young football talents.

President Tinubu extended his condolences to the family of the deceased, as well as the government and people of Nasarawa State, while praying that Almighty Allah grant his soul eternal rest.