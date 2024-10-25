Tinubu Mourns Ex-NEC Chairman, Humphrey Nwosu

Share

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

New Telegraph reports that Prof. Nwosu passed away on Thursday, October 24, in a United States (US) hospital.

Prof. Nwosu who is widely remembered for overseeing Nigeria’s historic June 12, 1993, presidential election was a key figure in the nation’s electoral history.

It would be recalled that during his tenure as NEC Chairman from 1989 to 1993, Nwosu introduced the groundbreaking Option A-4 voting system.

This enabled voters to queue behind the photographs of their preferred candidates, significantly reducing election costs and ensuring transparency in the process.

Despite the annulment of the June 12 election by General Ibrahim Babangida, Nwosu’s efforts have been hailed as a turning point in Nigeria’s journey toward democracy.

In a statement by Special Adviser tot he president on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described Prof. Nwosu as a courageous patriot who played a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s democratic landscape.

He emphasized that the best way to honor champions of democracy like Nwosu is to continue ensuring credible and transparent elections that uphold the people’s right to choose their leaders.

The President also extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the late political scientist.

Also, he prayed for God’s comfort to the bereaved and the eternal rest of Nwosu’s soul.

