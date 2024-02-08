Tinubu Mourns Ex-Lawamaker, Ojuogboh

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed grief over the passing of Dr Cairo Ojougboh, a former member of the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007, who died suddenly on Wednesday night.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ojuogboh passed on in the wee hour of Wednesday, February 7, while watching the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Nigeria and South Africa.

Tinubu’s condolence was contained in a statement signed by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, on Thursday.

Dr. Ojougboh was a former Executive Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). He was also a prominent leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his native Delta State.

READ ALSO:

In the statement, President Tinubu condoled with the Ojougboh family and the government and people of Delta State over this tragic loss.

“While praying for the peaceful repose of the departed, President Tinubu comforts his family and urges them to find strength and hope in God Almighty, who presides over the affairs of men, as well as in the cherished memories and legacy of the late APC chieftain,” the statement read partly.