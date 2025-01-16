Tinubu Mourns Ex-Lagos HoS, Sunny Ajose

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday expressed his deepest sympathy and condolences to the Lagos State Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the death of Chief Akinsanya Sunny Ajose.

New Telegraph reports that Chief Ajose, an elder statesman and former head of service died early on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at the age of 78.

Reacting to the passing of the APC chieftain, President Tinubu in a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga recalled his doggedness when he appointed him as the HoS during his tenure as the Governor of the state.

The President commiserated particularly with the people of Badagry, describing the late Ajose as a statesman, party loyalist, and committed APC apex leader in Badagry who was also a unifying force in Lagos State.

Tinubu also recalled his relationship with Chief Ajose as the head of the service during his time as governor, President Tinubu underscored Ajose’s commitment to reforming the service.

President Tinubu also noted that Pa Ajose made immense contributions to developing not only his Badagry Constituency but also the entire state, adding that it was a mark of recognition of his important role that he was the sole representative from Badagry in the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council.

“He was an astute administrator and dogged civil servant. When I appointed him the head of service, he became a rallying point. He had a considerable influence on the workers. He was pivotal in getting the civil service behind our policies and initiatives.

“Even after his tenure as head of service, we remained very close because of his leadership qualities and because he was an important partner in development.” the President remarked.

