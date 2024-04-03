Tinubu Mourns Ex-Labour Leader, Ali Chiroma

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sorrow over the tragic demise of the former National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC), Comrade Ali Chiroma.

Speaking in a statement issued on Wednesday, President Tinubu expressed his condolences to the family, the organised labour community, and everyone else affected by this loss.

According to the Presidency, Chiroma occupied multiple roles in the trade union hierarchy and was the previous President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

It would be recalled that the former labour leader’s efforts at a difficult period in the country’s history, Tinubu asserted that Chiroma steadfastly supported the oppressed when it counted most and stood up for the NLC’s independence.

He assured the senior statesman’s family of his thoughts and prayers at this time of sadness and requested that Almighty Allah grant the departed’s soul repose.