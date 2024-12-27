Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep condolences to the government and people of India over the death of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 92.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister (2004–2014) as transformative and lauded his historic contributions to Nigeria-India relations.

President Tinubu highlighted Singh’s official visit to Nigeria in 2007 as a pivotal moment, during which he addressed a joint session of the National Assembly, a privilege granted to only a select few global leaders.

This visit laid the foundation for the Strategic Partnership between Nigeria and India, which has continued to thrive in fostering political and economic growth.

The Nigerian leader commended Singh’s efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including defence trade, culture, education, health, science and technology, and ICT.

Tinubu also celebrated Singh’s role as a distinguished economist, whose reforms helped steer India’s economy through challenging global times.

He praised the Indian people for celebrating Singh’s remarkable life and contributions, while praying that his dedication to public service continues to inspire future generations.

