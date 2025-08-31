Tinubu Mourns Ex-IGP Arase

President Bola Tinubu has expressed condolences to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) over the death of Solomon Ehigiator Arase, the 18th indigenous Inspector-General of Police (IGP), who passed away on Sunday at the age of 69.

In a statement, the President commiserated with the family, friends, and associates of the late police chief, describing him as a “highly resourceful officer” whose leadership and reforms left a lasting mark on the Force.

Tinubu highlighted Arase’s dedication to improving security in Nigeria through initiatives such as the Intelligence Response Team, Complaint Response Unit, and Safer Highway Patrols.

Reflecting on Arase’s career, the President said:

“Arase served the police force meritoriously from 1981 to 2016. During his career, he led tactical, operational, and intelligence units, including United Nations Peacekeeping in Namibia, served as Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, and as Principal Staff Officer to three IGPs.

“He was Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) and later Deputy Inspector-General of Police at the Force Criminal Investigation Department.

“After retirement, he continued to serve the nation in various public roles, including as Chairman of the Police Service Commission and head of the Task Force on implementing the Edo State Anti-Community Development Association Law.

“His expertise also extended to consultancy roles with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the European Centre for Electoral Support, the Human Rights Centre at the University of Oslo, and as a member of the Committee on Prevention of Torture in Geneva, Switzerland.”

The President prayed for the peaceful repose of Arase’s soul, describing him as a “dedicated security expert whose experience and contributions will be deeply missed by the nation.”